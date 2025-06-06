Lake Forest Park native named Executive Chef at Canlis

Friday, June 6, 2025

Canlis moonrise
Photo courtesy Canlis Restaurant

James Huffman, of Lake Forest Park, has been named as Executive Chef at Canlis, the first local person ever named to that position.

According to Harry Cheadle in Eater Seattle, Huffman "has worked in the local restaurant industry since he was a 16-year-old at Kidd Valley. He later got a gig at the famous Eastside fine dining destination Cafe Juanita, and has been at Canlis for the past nine years, working his way up the kitchen ladder" (see his article here)

This is our second strong local connection to Canlis. Mark Canlis, owner of the acclaimed restaurant, is a strong supporter and financial backer of the Ching Community Garden, a local volunteer project to restore the garden in Shoreline created by the first Canlis Executive Chef, Joe Ching. (see article)

Canlis is located on Aurora, overlooking Lake Union.


