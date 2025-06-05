Travels with Charlie: Special Wild Apple Tree



One of the wonderful gifts having a Buddy like Charlie is that he enjoys going back to our favorite places. And so do I because things are always changing.





Charlie knows exactly where to go for maximum sniffs in places we have wandered around before. Meanwhile, I’m looking for some of my favorites. Like a special wild apple tree on this walkabout.





Near the end of April these fantastic apple blossoms showed something is coming.







About 3 weeks later in mid May, Charlie and I visited the same tree. Blooms are gone and now producing tiny fruitlets.





Beginning of June, the fruitlets are looking a bit like apples. A different kinda beautiful than the blossoms, but considering what is happening inside the skin, it is equal to that beauty. Stay tuned for more apple progress…







We will be visiting this tree again soon to check on the apple growth. Stop and look at any nearby trees when you can. You won't be disappointed. Buds may be gone but things are happening.





Cheers, Gordon Snyder

