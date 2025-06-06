Orange the Overpass Friday June 6, 2025 - National Gun Violence Awareness Day
|Photo by Bev Harrison
Wear Orange is an annual weekend of visibility, led off by National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 6, 2025.
Supporters note that Mayor Roberts and the City of Shoreline have many times over signed a proclamation recognizing the importance of this day and this work, to bring light to gun violence as a public health crisis in our communities and to advance common sense solutions. (see previous article)
- Friday June 6th 4:00pm-5:30pm - Orange the Overpass - we meet at the NE 185th S/ I-5 Overpass to wave at Friday evening commuter traffic. RSVP here
- Saturday June 7th 10:30am-12pm - Orange the Ponies - we meet at the Shoreline Ponies near Ronald Bog park/ N175th St to wave at Saturday morning traffic. RSVP here
- Sunday June 8th 2pm - Be Smart for Kids - gun safety event in Edmonds (see previous article)
