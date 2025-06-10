Sunday protests continue in Shoreline, with a NO KINGS protest planned for Saturday June 14, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Coming amid the events in Los Angeles this weekend, many participants at the regular sign-waving on Aurora Avenue North at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, Sunday, felt their peaceful presence was more important than ever.

Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, peaceful protest is a central tenet of the regular sign-wavings. 

More are planned for every Sunday in June (except 6/15) and July, 1-2 p.m., with a special "NO KINGS" March and Sign-waving rally Saturday, June 14, 2024 from 1-3pm at Shoreline`s Park at Town Center (aka "Sculpture Park"), along Aurora Avenue North, at 185th.

Organizers will again be collecting for the Hopelink food pantry there, with a special focus on most-needed hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, tampons, pads/pantiliners, baby wipes, toilet paper).


