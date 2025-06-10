Shorecrest Class of 1975 50th Reunion September 6, 2025
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Shorecrest High School Class of 1975 50th Reunion is Saturday September 6, 2025 at The Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace from 4:30pm - 9:30pm.
Info & Tickets are available when you register as a classmate on our website
Please register, even if unable to attend — it’s our way of keeping in touch. Once registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email so you can return to the website to buy your Reunion Tickets. Cost is $75 until August 1 when the price increases to $85.
Questions? Please email Debbie Slessman Nelson at highlanders75@msn.com and include your First, Last, and Maiden Name, as well as phone number.
