Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Celebrates 20th Anniversary June 15, 2025
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Join us this Sunday, June 15, 2025 at 10am for a special 20th anniversary celebration at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market - the same day the market bell first rang 20 years ago!
We’ll kick off the day with live music, special guests, and cake as we celebrate the rich history and bright future of this beloved community tradition.
Over the last two decades, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market has been proud to support local farms and businesses and offer the best in fresh produce and handmade goods.
We're even prouder of the exceptional community that has developed over the years – many of our farmers have been with us since the beginning, and they and our longtime shoppers have shared many milestones with us.
At the heart of it all are three visionary women whose passion and persistence launched the market and helped shape it into the thriving hub it is today. Discover the inspiring story behind the Market’s founding here: 20th Anniversary of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market - Third Place Commons
Program begins at 10am at 17171 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park. The Market runs 10am to 2pm every Sunday through October 19th and is a program of Third Place Commons. Learn more here or email director@thirdplacecommons.org
Help us mark this milestone - we look forward to celebrating with you!
