Sun Bucks provide food support for families

Use Sun Bucks at our Farmers Markets

Get grocery help this summer with SUN Bucks!

SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, is a federal program that supports families who lose access to free school meals over the summer months.





Eligible families will receive an allotment of $120 for each eligible child to help cover the cost of groceries when school is out of session.









Similar to SNAP (Basic Food), SUN Bucks can be used to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other locations. Learn more here

You can use your Sun Bucks at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Sunday, from 10am to 2pm.







