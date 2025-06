Business Spotlight: Shoreline Tool Library

Community Threads is a newer monthly event, which occurs on the second Saturday of every month, and it gives a space for textile fanatics to chat and work on personal projects in a shared space.



Our Bike Shack is also an asset to the resources we have to offer. It is a space set up in a corner of the Shoreline Tool Library where we fix bikes, teach bike-related classes, and sell used bikes.



Something we also do is accept donations. A lot of folks come to us when they’re cleaning out their garage or no longer want to store tools they rarely use. For the most part, we accept working, non-gas-powered tools.

Whether you’re fixing a faucet, learning to sew, organizing a community project, or hosting a game night—Shoreline Tool Library is here to support you with the tools, space, and encouragement you need.

Now we have folks filling roles as strategic planners and financiers, which is unbelievably helpful. The City of Shoreline has also been extremely supportive in helping us with ownership and finding funding. We feel at home in Shoreline, and the positivity surrounding our presence is greatly appreciated.Because Shoreline showed up. The City of Shoreline saw the value of bringing a tool library to its residents and stepped up with funding, support, and enthusiasm. From location scouting to grant backing, Shoreline has been a true partner in making this happen.Although we dub ourselves a "tool library", our inventory has so much more to offer. The best thing someone could do is ask us, "What if I already have tools?". Our answer would be, "Even if you think you have everything and even if you're not working on a project right now, we have stuff you want that you could even use on a weekly basis. We have champagne flutes, cement mixers, board games, toys, carpet cleaners, and seed libraries. Our definition of a tool library extends beyond tools like hammers, table saws, pressure washers, and lawn mowers!"The people. While it might sound cheesy, it's completely true. When we're serving our community, we're able to see people become self-empowered because they have access to our tools. Our coordinators, especially, get to chat with people who come in, help them find tools, and experience the joy and sense of community that our volunteers get.There was a woman who came in and was nervous to use the tool library because she thought she didn't have the money for it. She explained that she had just gotten out of an abusive relationship, and she needed tools to do repairs on her home. After she found out that she had the resources and community for free, she began to cry with joy and appreciation. Moments like these remind us of the impact we can make on our community.We believe that people should have the resources to take care of themselves and each other, and we want people to have access to our resources. While we have recommended donation options, our memberships are available on a pay-what-you-can basis, and we do not deny anyone based on income, nor do we ask for proof. Folks from anywhere can become members and utilize our resources.On another note, we want to give people a place to have community. We do this through some of our events, but our biggest opportunity is volunteering. We have a variety of volunteer positions to invite folks with varying interests and backgrounds, and we do not require previous experience or knowledge. We love meeting new learners and giving everyone a space to create autonomy in the tool libraries.A central goal of ours is to purchase a larger space so that we can expand our offerings. This could house a larger Reuse Materials Store, community workshop, bigger Bike Shack, and a metalworking space. Of course, this would also mean more tools, which could go in two different directions. We could have a more expansive inventory of items that people can check out, and add more of each tool to our inventory, so there could be smaller wait times for more popular items. With our recent partnerships with KidVantage, Seattle ReCreative, and Furniture Repair Bank, it would be amazing to increase our ability to accept more items on their behalf and expand our relationships with other organizations.