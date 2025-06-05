Immigrant Heritage Month - "You Belong"

"Shoreline is a diverse, welcoming community where people of all backgrounds and national heritages can feel at home. "We are one community made up of many different origin stories; whether your family has been here for generations or you arrived yesterday, you are welcome in Shoreline."

- Mayor Chris Roberts, Shoreline, WA





Nearly 30 Cities for Action (C4A) and Cities & Counties for Citizenship (CC4C) mayors and county executives launched the “You Belong” communications campaign in honor of Immigrant Heritage Month.





Designed by artist Anna Pelavin,“You Belong” is a national campaign that sends a direct message to immigrant communities. This communications campaign aims to have cities and counties share a unified message during June 2025, Immigrant Heritage Month. The messaging is intended to inspire, uplift, and support immigrant communities in our cities and the nation.





The following cities and counties will participate in the campaign: Long Beach, San Francisco, San Jose, CA; Aurora, Boulder, Denver, CO; North Miami, FL; Atlanta, GA; Champaign, Chicago, Evanston, IL; Louisville; KY; New Orleans, LA; Boston, Somerville, MA; Baltimore, Montgomery County, MD; Minneapolis, Saint Paul, MN; Roselle, NJ; Albuquerque, NM; New York, NY; Erie, Montgomery County, PA; Dallas, El Paso County, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; and Seattle, Shoreline, WA.











Since 2014, the United States has commemorated June as Immigrant Heritage Month to celebrate the shared diversity that forms the unique story of America.

“Immigrants and refugees remain an essential part of the fabric of our city, bringing unique skills, experiences, hopes and dreams, leading to innovation and economic growth.

"Our commitment is to make sure that all immigrant and refugee communities not only survive but thrive in our city.

"We are proud of the fact that our city and state’s immigrant populations have grown in the last 5 years, and we reaffirm that Seattle is a place where all immigrants and refugees are welcome, can find a deep sense of belonging, and can lead their fellow residents too.”

- Director Hamdi Mohamed, Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs



is a national network of over 115 cities and counties working together to advance naturalization and immigrant and refugee inclusion programs at the local level. Cities & Counties for Citizenship (CC4C) is a national network of over 115 cities and counties working together to advance naturalization and immigrant and refugee inclusion programs at the local level.





Mayors of New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle, with support from the National Partnership for New Americans (NP



Anna Pelavin is a graphic designer and urban farmer based in New York City. Her work focuses on using design to make complex urban planning and policy information accessible to the public. The network aims at increasing citizenship among eligible U.S. permanent residents and encouraging cities and counties across the country to invest in immigrant and refugee inclusion programs. CC4C is chaired by the, with support from the National Partnership for New Americans (NP







