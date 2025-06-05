Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach opens Friday June 6, 2025
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Words and Music by BENJ PASEK & JUSTIN PAUL
Book by TIMOTHY ALLEN MCDONALD
Based on the book
James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
This is a story that speaks to the heart of all of us at any stage in life. James and the Giant Peach is about Finding Family and Friendship, Overcoming Adversity, Embracing the Unexpected, Learning the Power of Acceptance, and Looking Beyond Appearances.
Performance Dates:
- Fridays June 6 & 13 7:30pm
- Saturdays June 7 & 14 2:00pm & 7:30pm
- $15.00 Adults
- $12.50 - Under 18 / Over 65
- Ticket link
Bill McLaughlin Theater
Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177
(corner of 15th Ave. NW & NW Richmond Beach Rd.)
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI
