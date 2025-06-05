Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach opens Friday June 6, 2025

Words and Music by BENJ PASEK & JUSTIN PAUL

Book by TIMOTHY ALLEN MCDONALD

Based on the book

James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

Fridays June 6 & 13 7:30pm

Saturdays June 7 & 14 2:00pm & 7:30pm

$15.00 Adults

$12.50 - Under 18 / Over 65

Ticket link

This is a story that speaks to the heart of all of us at any stage in life. James and the Giant Peach is about Finding Family and Friendship, Overcoming Adversity, Embracing the Unexpected, Learning the Power of Acceptance, and Looking Beyond Appearances.Performance Dates:Tickets: