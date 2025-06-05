Message from WSP Chief John R. Batiste on Verdict in the Benitez-Santana Trial

Trooper Christopher Gadd

Message from Chief John R. Batiste on Verdict in the Benitez-Santana Trial:





The Washington State Patrol would like to thank the people of Washington for their outpouring of support for our fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd, his family, loved ones, and those who served our state and system of justice by serving on the jury of his killer.On March 2, 2024, Trooper Gadd was pronounced dead at the scene, after being struck by driver Raul Benitez-Santana. Benitez-Santana was driving over 100 miles per hour and impaired when he struck Trooper Gadd's vehicle. Benitez-Santana was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault while under the influence.The jury’s unanimous verdicts of guilty of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault are just and welcomed. With this decision, one more dangerous driver is removed from our streets, something Christopher Gadd dedicated his life to doing with every shift, by committing himself to conducting ‘one more stop’ on every day he served our state as a Washington State Trooper.While the verdict does not take away the pain of losing Chris, it does offer a modicum of relief for those who served with and loved this fine young man. Our thoughts and enduring support remain with his widow and young daughter as well as his mother, father, and sister.We will never forget Trooper Chris Gadd.