Spotlight Summer Fun: Theater & Filmmaking Camps at Shoreline College for children and teens



Looking for a summer camp that will build confidence, spark creativity, and keep your child engaged? Looking for a summer camp that will build confidence, spark creativity, and keep your child engaged?





Two exciting programs at Shoreline College are designed to do just that and more!





1. Dandylyon Drama Summer Theater Camp (Ages 10–15)



Does your child love singing, acting, or just being on stage? Dandylyon Drama’s summer theater camps help kids find their voice. With the guidance of professional teaching artists, campers will build vocal and acting skills, learn theater etiquette, and work as a team to put on a Musical Theater Celebration for friends and family at the end of each week.





Each session features new songs, games, and student input to keep the creativity flowing. Campers will also get hands-on experience using individual microphones and performing on a real stage in the Shoreline College #1600 Theater. Plus, each student receives a Dandylyon Drama T-shirt and fun props to bring their performance to life.





Camp Dates & Themes:

Aug 4–8 : Musical Theater Hits – Speak Out!

: Musical Theater Hits – Speak Out! Aug 11–15 : Broadway Blockbusters – Speak Up!

: Broadway Blockbusters – Speak Up! Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Ages: 10–15

Max: 20 students per session



2. Filmmaking with Rising Reels & Black Rocket (Ages 8–16)



If your child is more interested in what goes on behind the scenes, this filmmaking camp is the perfect fit. Combining training in professional video production with kid-friendly tech projects like “Minecraft Movie Makers” and “UTube FX Shorts,” this two-week series offers something for every budding director or content creator.





Campers will develop their own stories, learn scripting and shooting techniques, and even try out editing and special effects. They'll get to work with real equipment — and gain confidence in both technical and storytelling skills. Morning and afternoon sessions can be taken separately or combined for a full-day experience.



Camp Dates & Themes:

July 14–18 : Filmmaking + Minecraft Movie Makers (Ages 8–12)

: Filmmaking + Minecraft Movie Makers (Ages 8–12) July 21–25 : Filmmaking + UTube FX Shorts (Ages 12–16)

: Filmmaking + UTube FX Shorts (Ages 12–16) Time: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM (Half-day options available)

Location: Shoreline College, Building 1300

Max: 15 students per session

Equipment Needed: Smartphone w/ camera, tripod, mic, water bottle, and snack

Space is limited — enroll today!



Both camps are located on the Shoreline College campus, offering a safe and inspiring environment where kids can learn, grow, and have fun. Whether your child dreams of the stage or the screen, these camps are sure to make their summer unforgettable.