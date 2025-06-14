Business Spotlight: Viking Protective Services
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Viking Protective Services: Shoreline’s Shield for Safety and Security
Customized Security Solutions You Can Count On
In a world where safety and peace of mind are more important than ever, Viking Protective Services, LLC is leading the charge in keeping local businesses and communities protected. With a commitment to quality, customization, and results, Viking offers professional security services, private investigations, and real-time surveillance solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.
Founded by someone born and raised in the area, Viking is more than just a security company, it’s a mission to serve and safeguard the community from within.
Q&A With Viking Protective Services, LLC
Q: How long have you been in business?
We’ve been in business for 3 years, and every day, we work to raise the bar in an industry that deserves better options.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
There simply weren’t enough quality options in the security field. I saw a real need for customized, client-focused protection services that go beyond the bare minimum. Viking was born out of that frustration, and a desire to do better.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
We offer a range of security and safety services, including:
- Armed and unarmed security officers
- Private investigation services
- Live-monitored surveillance cameras
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
Fun fact—Shoreline used to have a martial arts club run by one of Bruce Lee’s students. That kind of unique local history is what makes this place special.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
I wish more people truly understood the value of proactive security solutions. It’s not just about preventing theft, it’s about creating peace of mind, protecting livelihoods, and helping communities thrive.
Q: What inspires you each day?
Helping the community and working to maintain peace in the place I was born and raised in. This work is personal.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
Solving a year-old burglary case within 24 hours of taking it on. That was a moment that reminded me why this work matters.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
We don’t do cookie-cutter solutions. Everything we offer is customized to the client’s needs, and we prioritize quality over quantity. We take time to assess the risk, listen to the client, and create a plan that actually works.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
Ask questions. You can never know too much about the process. Learn from others, especially the hurdles they had to overcome.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
We help keep Shoreline safer. Whether it’s patrolling businesses, preventing incidents, or offering peace of mind, our role is to protect the people and places that make this community great.
Secure Your Business. Protect Your Peace of Mind.
From local retail shops to high-risk investigations, Viking Protective Services brings trusted experience and local commitment to every job. If you’re ready for protection that goes beyond the basics, Viking is here to help.
Viking Protective Services, LLC
206-822-1518
Website: www.vikingprotectiveservices.com
Email: ben.thomas@vikingprotectiveservices.com
Because peace of mind starts with a plan.
