Pramila Jayapal in-person town hall June 17, 2025 at Seattle Central College

Saturday, June 14, 2025


Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be holding an in person town hall on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 5:30pm.

She said "I’ll share an update on the work I’m doing in Congress and will turn it over to you to answer your most pressing questions."

WHAT: Congresswoman Jayapal’s June Town Hall

WHEN: Tuesday, June 17 at 5:30pm - 7:00pm; Doors open at 4:45pm

WHERE: Seattle Central College Broadway Performance Hall 1625 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today to secure your spot. If you have questions, you can contact my district office at 206-674-0040. 


