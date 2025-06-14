Pramila Jayapal in-person town hall June 17, 2025 at Seattle Central College
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be holding an in person town hall on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 5:30pm.
She said "I’ll share an update on the work I’m doing in Congress and will turn it over to you to answer your most pressing questions."
WHAT: Congresswoman Jayapal’s June Town Hall
WHEN: Tuesday, June 17 at 5:30pm - 7:00pm; Doors open at 4:45pm
WHERE: Seattle Central College Broadway Performance Hall 1625 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today to secure your spot. If you have questions, you can contact my district office at 206-674-0040.
