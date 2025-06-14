New data shows King County program helps residents maintain stable housing and improve health
Saturday, June 14, 2025
King County’s Department of Community & Human Services released new data on the Health Through Housing program showing that 95% of permanent supportive housing residents were able to maintain a stable home.
The data also shows improved health outcomes, including 33% shorter hospital stays, 22% fewer hospital stays, and a 17% decrease in ER visits for residents, when compared to before they moved into a HTH building.
Health Through Housing combines supportive housing with access to onsite services like workforce training, financial planning, physical and behavioral health care, food programs, and case management.
More information here
“When people have a roof over their head and the wraparound support services they need, the foundation is set for lasting change,” said Executive Shannon Braddock.
“This is a great example of how government can make a tangible difference in people’s lives. King County remains committed to investing in programs like Health Through Housing to help address homelessness and ensure everyone has access to safe, stable housing.”
