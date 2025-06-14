Shoreline Farmers Market kicks off season with ribbon cutting, record-breaking attendance, and Pride Celebration launch

Season 14 ribbon cutting with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, vendors, volunteers, staff, and customers. Also in attendance were the Mayor and other City officials.

Shoreline, WA — The Shoreline Farmers Market opened its 2025 season on Saturday, June 7, 2025 with a festive ribbon cutting hosted by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and a strong show of community support.





The event saw record-breaking sales and attendance, as hundreds gathered to celebrate the return of Shoreline’s favorite weekend tradition.





Opening Day

Vibrant booths overflowed with peak-season strawberries, fresh greens, early summer vegetables, and a wide range of artisan goods. Market-goers were thrilled to see the return of longtime favorites like Alvarez Farms, Hayton Farms Berries, Olsen Farms, alongside exciting new vendors.



“Food has a unique way of bringing people together, and the Shoreline Farmers Market is a reflection of that spirit” said Laura Buzard, President of the Board of Directors. “Opening the season with such strong support for our vendors and a joyful Pride launch shows just how much Shoreline values inclusion, community, and good food.”

Pride at the Market

The event also marked the launch of the market’s monthlong Pride celebration, held in partnership with the City of Shoreline and supported by local LGBTQIA+ organizations, artists, and small businesses. The celebration continues every Saturday in June, featuring special programming, community booths, and family-friendly activities that celebrate identity, expression, and love.



"I'm so glad to be back here for another summer market season!" said Shalyn Holloway (they/she), market vendor with Olsen Farms and Pride steering committee member. "This year it was really important to the committee that we make Pride an educational experience as much as a party. Now more than ever, it is so important to remember how far we have come in the fight for queer rights. I'm really proud of all the resources and educational material we put together for our community!"

As Pride Month continues, each week has a new theme that highlights the many aspects of life that pride and queerness affect. Visitors can take part in Queer Icon Bingo, a market-wide scavenger hunt highlighting inspiring LGBTQIA+ figures from history and today. It’s a fun and educational way to explore the market with friends and family.

“Week one of pride at the market was a huge success! We had so many people learn new things during queer icon bingo,” said Emily Pacunski (she/they), chair of the Pride steering committee and board member. “Each Saturday in June, there will be many opportunities for people to connect with each other, create art, and engage in educational activities to become stronger advocates for their community.”

Food Access

Shoppers are encouraged to return this Saturday, June 14, 2025 when WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) staff will be onsite to answer questions and help families sign up for the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program. This important food access program helps families access fresh, nutritious food from local farmers and vendors.



Shoppers can also visit the Market’s info booth each week to access food benefit programs including EBT/SNAP + SNAP MarketMatch (1:1 match) and Sun Bucks.



Visit the Market

The Shoreline Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 10am to 2pm at



18821 Aurora Ave N (in the Park & Ride across from the YMCA and Sky Nursery) through October 25, 2025.

www.shorelinefarmersmarket.org or follow @Shoreline.Farmers.Market on Instagram and on Facebook.