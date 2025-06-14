Seattle: Pollinator garden on the Convention Center Garden Terrace

Photo by Janet Way

Summit, the Seattle Convention Center’s addition at 9th and Pike, nearly doubled the capacity of the Center by adding 573,770 square feet of event space including 62 meeting rooms, a ballroom, exhibit space, and a naturally lit lobby space. Summit, the Seattle Convention Center’s addition at 9th and Pike, nearly doubled the capacity of the Center by adding 573,770 square feet of event space including 62 meeting rooms, a ballroom, exhibit space, and a naturally lit lobby space.





Photo by Janet Way Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, one and half blocks away, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, one and half blocks away, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions.









"Every bit of nature counts in creating a greener future, and we're proud to do our part. Let's keep building a more sustainable world, one green space at a time! "

The Summit boasts a 14,000-square-foot outdoor Garden Terrace with a pollinator garden overlooking Seattle streetsBy helping reduce the "heat island effect," this beautiful green space plays a key role in fostering sustainability.