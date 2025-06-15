In Edmonds 2,000 people gather for No Kings rally
Sunday, June 15, 2025
According to reporting in MyEdmondsNews.com, over 2,000 protestors gathered at Edmonds' Civic Field to hear from keynote speaker Rick Steves.
Other speakers included State Sen. Marko Liias, Edmonds United Methodist Church Pastor Jeremy Smith, University of Washington Public Health Professor Dr. Neil Sengai, Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine and Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda.
Event emcee Judi Gladstone, set the tone by expressing her frustration with the current administration in Washington, D.C.
“I am here today as a resident of this United States, just like you,” she began. “I’m angry, I’m scared, I’m frustrated and I’m ashamed of what is happening in our country. This week’s immigration raids and protests in California shocked many of us.
"Also hanging over us today is the celebration of our president’s birthday with a military parade costing upward of $45 million. I may be angry and ashamed of these events, but today I am here to peacefully speak out and speak up for democracy.”
|An overflow crowd stood on the street to sing protest songs after the Opera House was filled to capacity.
After the rally, three hundred people went to the Opera House to sing songs of resistance and protest.
