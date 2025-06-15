Dialogue and Peaceful Determination Punctuate Seattle ‘No Kings’ Protest

No Kings protest in Seattle

Demonstrators talk to P.O.E.T. officers at the Seattle No Kings march

Seattle Police Outreach and Engagement Team (POET) officers took time to connect with organizers in advance and during the large event, ensuring the route was safe and clear. Repeatedly throughout the day, people stopped officers to thank them or ask about POET, a group of around 10 specially trained SPD officers that provide enhanced cooperation, conversation, and coordination with the community.





The march was two miles long

The march began slowly, a river of people of all ages flowing from the park’s heart, down Pine Street, and weaving through city streets. There were no confrontations or property destruction — only the rhythmic shuffle of feet, conversation, occasional guitar playing, and chants echoing off the buildings. Parents pushed strollers, friends walked arm-in-arm, and individuals marched with heads held high, their collective presence a powerful statement.



Three hours later, the almost two-mile procession began arriving at the Seattle Center, filling the expanse near the Space Needle with a mosaic of colors and faces. The energy remained one of hopeful solidarity, a testament to the city’s commitment to dialogue and change through peaceful protest.





