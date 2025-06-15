Hundreds of demonstrators line both sides of Aurora in Shoreline for the No Kings protest

Sunday, June 15, 2025


Story and photos by David Carlos

Shoreline played its part in the national “No Kings” rally today, as hundreds of demonstrators gathered along Aurora between 175th and 185th Streets shortly after 1pm.

This veteran reminded people of what Trump said about soldiers

The coordinated protests across the country were meant as a pointed response to the elaborate military parade in Washington, D.C.—an event staged to mark President Trump’s 79th birthday, the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, and Flag Day. 

Many Americans see the D.C. parade as merely a grandiose, self-congratulatory display echoing authoritarian pageantry seen in countries like Russia and North Korea.

Part of the crowd gathered to hear the speaker

In Shoreline, protestors initially lined one side of Aurora before crossing to both sides, creating a sea of signs and chants that drew honks of support—and a few revving engines—from passing drivers.

Protestors were genial

The mood was calm. Smiles, conversations, and shared convictions marked the event. Organizers reminded participants to remain non-confrontational, advising that anyone facing hostility should simply lower their signs and walk away.

Many protestors carried American flags

The rally was part of the broader 50501 Movement, a grassroots effort created on Reddit and covering 50 states, 50 protests, and one movement-to defend democracy and reject authoritarianism.

The Shoreline protest was organized by Everyday Activists with assistance from Indivisible Shoreline.


