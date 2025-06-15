Hundreds of demonstrators line both sides of Aurora in Shoreline for the No Kings protest
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Shoreline played its part in the national “No Kings” rally today, as hundreds of demonstrators gathered along Aurora between 175th and 185th Streets shortly after 1pm.
|This veteran reminded people of what Trump said about soldiers
The coordinated protests across the country were meant as a pointed response to the elaborate military parade in Washington, D.C.—an event staged to mark President Trump’s 79th birthday, the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, and Flag Day.
Many Americans see the D.C. parade as merely a grandiose, self-congratulatory display echoing authoritarian pageantry seen in countries like Russia and North Korea.
In Shoreline, protestors initially lined one side of Aurora before crossing to both sides, creating a sea of signs and chants that drew honks of support—and a few revving engines—from passing drivers.
The mood was calm. Smiles, conversations, and shared convictions marked the event. Organizers reminded participants to remain non-confrontational, advising that anyone facing hostility should simply lower their signs and walk away.
|Part of the crowd gathered to hear the speaker
|Protestors were genial
|Many protestors carried American flags
The rally was part of the broader 50501 Movement, a grassroots effort created on Reddit and covering 50 states, 50 protests, and one movement-to defend democracy and reject authoritarianism.
The Shoreline protest was organized by Everyday Activists with assistance from Indivisible Shoreline.
