Shoreline gets heartburn from 145th costs and roundabout simulator
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Cost overruns and delays caused by Seattle blamed. City will use a roundabout simulator to teach drivers how to navigate the 145th and I-5 interchange.
|A northbound train enters the station with construction on the Eastside 145th and I-5 interchange roundabout
Photo by Oliver J Moffat
By Oliver J. Moffat
At the June 2 meeting, Shoreline Councilmembers grilled city staff about cost overruns for the 145th Street Project and expressed "heartburn" about a roundabout simulator coming soon. Challenges have extended the 145th roundabout project by 126 working days and it is currently expected to be complete in May 2026.
Staff said that the cost increases were unforeseeable, stemming from delayed utility relocations permitting (PSE, Lumen), delayed temporary relocation of overhead power lines (Seattle City Light), creeping permit requirements from the City of Seattle, and unforeseen WSDOT requirements for traffic control.
Voicing frustration over delays and cost increases caused by the City of Seattle, Councilmember Scully said,
“We are fixing Seattle's road for them using our money. And if we are getting anything other than absolute Platinum plate service from them... I’ve got Bruce Harrell’s phone number. I will call him at 2 in the morning and raise heck.”
After questioning staff, the Shoreline City Council approved an extra $7.5 million for the project, bringing the total to nearly $50 million. Utility companies (PSE, Lumen, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle City Light, Comcast, Shoreline Sewer) are responsible for portions of the cost increases related to their infrastructure, estimated to be an additional $3 million to $3.5 million.
However, the overall project still faces an estimated $4.5 million funding shortfall the city will need to cover.
Some costs were not outside of the city’s control. To help get drivers comfortable with driving the 145th roundabouts, the city commissioned a roundabout simulator.
Councilmember Scully expressed "heartburn" about the roundabout simulator, questioning its value given the significant cost increases with the project.
Councilmember Pobee wanted to know why the city had to eat the costs. “I am wondering: third parties are causing this. Not the contractor, nor the city.” He called the overall increase "excessive.”
|Trains, traffic, trucks, and diggers are busy at work on the westside 145th and I-5 interchange roundabout
Photo by Oliver J Moffat
Some costs were not outside of the city’s control. To help get drivers comfortable with driving the 145th roundabouts, the city commissioned a roundabout simulator.
Councilmember Scully expressed "heartburn" about the roundabout simulator, questioning its value given the significant cost increases with the project.
“A simulator always caused me heartburn, and especially when we're being asked for 7.5 million more. I really expect to see those kinds of things to get caught,” he said.
The total cost for development, building, staff training, and translation for the roundabout simulator was $66,500. The simulator will be available at City Hall lobby and various events and festivals throughout the summer.
0 comments:
Post a Comment