Silent Book Group at the Shoreline Library, Mondays, 3-4:30pm

June 9,

July 14 and

August 11, 2025

3-4pm: Silent reading hour.

4-4:30pm: Chat with fellow readers or continue reading.

For adults.Cost: FREEIt's a book club without the assigned reading! Join fellow book lovers for an hour of silent reading and then optional socializing afterwards.Bring your own book. All formats are welcome, including books, eBooks and audiobooks with headphones.Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.Registration not required.