Silent Book Group at the Shoreline Library

Friday, June 6, 2025

Silent Book Group at the Shoreline Library, Mondays, 3-4:30pm
  • June 9, 
  • July 14 and 
  • August 11, 2025
For adults.

Cost: FREE

It's a book club without the assigned reading! Join fellow book lovers for an hour of silent reading and then optional socializing afterwards.

Bring your own book. All formats are welcome, including books, eBooks and audiobooks with headphones.
  • 3-4pm: Silent reading hour.
  • 4-4:30pm: Chat with fellow readers or continue reading.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  