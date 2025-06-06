Silent Book Group at the Shoreline Library
Friday, June 6, 2025
- June 9,
- July 14 and
- August 11, 2025
Cost: FREE
It's a book club without the assigned reading! Join fellow book lovers for an hour of silent reading and then optional socializing afterwards.
Bring your own book. All formats are welcome, including books, eBooks and audiobooks with headphones.
- 3-4pm: Silent reading hour.
- 4-4:30pm: Chat with fellow readers or continue reading.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment