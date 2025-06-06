Op-Ed: Investing in Public Safety Is a Shared Responsibility

Chief Mike Hardan

For years, our police department has operated on lean budgets, stretching every dollar to meet the growing demands of public safety. But we’ve reached a tipping point. Without the additional support of a temporary levy increase to support our police department, the level of service our community expects is at risk.Our funding comes primarily from the city’s general fund, and it doesn’t just support patrol; it covers dispatch and jail costs, training, equipment, vehicles, and the basic operations that keep our community safe. These aren’t luxuries; they’re essentials. And today, they cost more than ever.Recent increases in dispatch and jail fees took a major bite out of our budget. Equipment, vehicles, and technology have surged in cost, and staffing has become a greater challenge than ever. Operating in the Seattle-area job market means we must offer competitive wages or risk losing experienced officers. That’s not a staffing inconvenience, but a public safety risk.When seasoned officers leave, they take years of institutional knowledge and leadership with them. New hires must be trained, supervised, and equipped. Each one requiring a significant investment of time, money, and mentorship. This adds pressure to field training officers and command staff who are already stretched thin.The result? Fewer officers to handle more calls, longer response times, and limited capacity for proactive policing and community engagement. It affects officer wellness, too, leading to burnout and mental health strain. These professionals give their all every day to protect our community, and they deserve the support to do their jobs well and stay healthy doing them.We’ve made do for a long time, relying on grants and our generous nonprofit foundation to help cover the cost of equipment and wellness programs. But that’s not sustainable. It’s not the job of outside groups to keep our department running. It’s a responsibility we all share as a city.Despite these challenges, our commitment to this community has never wavered. We live here, we work here, and we’re proud to serve. We host Safety Day events, teach safety in schools, build partnerships in neighborhoods, and respond when you need help most. Public safety isn’t just about police, it’s about people and the relationships we’ve built.A temporary levy increase would safeguard the public safety services that help our community thrive. I’m grateful that our dedicated City Council is actively exploring solutions to address the city’s budget challenges, and they continue to welcome input from residents throughout the process.Chief Mike HardenLake Forest Park Police Department17425 Ballinger Way NELake Forest Park, WA 98155206-957-2851