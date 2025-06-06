Summer Ballet training opportunities in Edmonds

Founded in 1981, Olympic Ballet School, the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, maintains a long-established reputation as the leading school of classical ballet in North Puget Sound.





In June of 2011, former Pacific Northwest Ballet and Moscow Classical Ballet artists, Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, became the new Artistic Directors of Olympic Ballet Theatre & Olympic Ballet School. Under their direction, the school received the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2022, 2024, and 2025 and the Outstanding School Award (2023) at the Seattle Regional Youth America Grand Prix competition.







From its inception under John and Helen Wilkins, Olympic Ballet School has been committed to providing a thorough ballet education to its students, while instilling a lifelong appreciation of the art form.