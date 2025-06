Summer Ballet training opportunities in Edmonds

Dates: June 23–28Ages: 8–20 | Duration: 1 weekThis intensive helps dancers build strength, technique, and confidence and includes daily conditioning, weight training, variations, repertoire, and contemporary classes.Dates: July 14–25Ages: 9–12 | Duration: 2 weeksThis intensive is designed to help developing dancers build a strong foundation for ballet technique, explore other dance styles such as jazz and character, and begin preparation for pointe work.Dates: July 7–August 1Ages: 12+ | Duration: 4 weeksA rigorous program for intermediate and advanced dancers, featuring daily classes in ballet, pointe, contemporary, variations, character, and conditioning—designed to prepare students for the next stage in their training.Dates: August 18–22Ages: 3–8 | Duration: 1 weekA fun and nurturing introduction to movement and music, these camps are designed to spark creativity and build confidence while developing age-appropriate dance skills in a supportive environment. Camps offered are Kinder/Creative Ballet and Level 1 Ballet.

Summer Intensive Students in character dance class.

Photo by Hadley Kaufmann





Founded in 1981, Olympic Ballet School, the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, maintains a long-established reputation as the leading school of classical ballet in North Puget Sound.







In June of 2011, former Pacific Northwest Ballet and Moscow Classical Ballet artists, Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, became the new Artistic Directors of Olympic Ballet Theatre & Olympic Ballet School. Under their direction, the school received the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2022, 2024, and 2025 and the Outstanding School Award (2023) at the Seattle Regional Youth America Grand Prix competition.





From its inception under John and Helen Wilkins, Olympic Ballet School has been committed to providing a thorough ballet education to its students, while instilling a lifelong appreciation of the art form.

Olympic Ballet School is the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, giving students a direct pathway to performance opportunities in full-length ballets and new contemporary works.