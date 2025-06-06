Summer Ballet training opportunities in Edmonds
Friday, June 6, 2025
|Students in Olympic Ballet School's Summer Camp.
Photo Hadley Kaufmann.
Under the leadership of Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, these intensives deliver top-tier instruction in a welcoming and rigorous environment.
This summer, students will have the rare opportunity to train with renowned guest faculty, including Arcadian Broad—a nationally recognized dancer and choreographer—who will teach at the Boys Intensive.
They will also learn from professional dancers at Olympic Ballet Theatre, gaining insight and inspiration from the artists they see performing on stage.
Summer 2025 Programs:
Boys Intensive
Dates: June 23–28
Ages: 8–20 | Duration: 1 week
This intensive helps dancers build strength, technique, and confidence and includes daily conditioning, weight training, variations, repertoire, and contemporary classes.
Junior Intensive
Dates: July 14–25
Ages: 9–12 | Duration: 2 weeks
This intensive is designed to help developing dancers build a strong foundation for ballet technique, explore other dance styles such as jazz and character, and begin preparation for pointe work.
4-Week Intensive
Dates: July 7–August 1
Ages: 12+ | Duration: 4 weeks
A rigorous program for intermediate and advanced dancers, featuring daily classes in ballet, pointe, contemporary, variations, character, and conditioning—designed to prepare students for the next stage in their training.
Summer Camps for Young Dancers
Dates: August 18–22
Ages: 3–8 | Duration: 1 week
A fun and nurturing introduction to movement and music, these camps are designed to spark creativity and build confidence while developing age-appropriate dance skills in a supportive environment. Camps offered are Kinder/Creative Ballet and Level 1 Ballet.
Olympic Ballet School is the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, giving students a direct pathway to performance opportunities in full-length ballets and new contemporary works.
Summer programs take place at Olympic Ballet School in downtown Edmonds. Spots are limited and filling quickly. Learn more or register here or call 425-774-7570.
About Olympic Ballet School
|Boys Intensive class
Photo by Katya Turnbow
Boys Intensive
Dates: June 23–28
Ages: 8–20 | Duration: 1 week
This intensive helps dancers build strength, technique, and confidence and includes daily conditioning, weight training, variations, repertoire, and contemporary classes.
Junior Intensive
Dates: July 14–25
Ages: 9–12 | Duration: 2 weeks
This intensive is designed to help developing dancers build a strong foundation for ballet technique, explore other dance styles such as jazz and character, and begin preparation for pointe work.
4-Week Intensive
Dates: July 7–August 1
Ages: 12+ | Duration: 4 weeks
A rigorous program for intermediate and advanced dancers, featuring daily classes in ballet, pointe, contemporary, variations, character, and conditioning—designed to prepare students for the next stage in their training.
Summer Camps for Young Dancers
Dates: August 18–22
Ages: 3–8 | Duration: 1 week
A fun and nurturing introduction to movement and music, these camps are designed to spark creativity and build confidence while developing age-appropriate dance skills in a supportive environment. Camps offered are Kinder/Creative Ballet and Level 1 Ballet.
|Summer Intensive Students in character dance class.
Photo by Hadley Kaufmann
Summer programs take place at Olympic Ballet School in downtown Edmonds. Spots are limited and filling quickly. Learn more or register here or call 425-774-7570.
About Olympic Ballet School
Founded in 1981, Olympic Ballet School, the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, maintains a long-established reputation as the leading school of classical ballet in North Puget Sound.
From its inception under John and Helen Wilkins, Olympic Ballet School has been committed to providing a thorough ballet education to its students, while instilling a lifelong appreciation of the art form.
In June of 2011, former Pacific Northwest Ballet and Moscow Classical Ballet artists, Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, became the new Artistic Directors of Olympic Ballet Theatre & Olympic Ballet School. Under their direction, the school received the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2022, 2024, and 2025 and the Outstanding School Award (2023) at the Seattle Regional Youth America Grand Prix competition.
0 comments:
Post a Comment