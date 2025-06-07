Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday June 7, 2025

We're so excited to start the 2025 season this Saturday, June 7, from 10 am - 2 pm. From fresh flowers to vibrant greens, sun-kissed fruit and local honey, come see what local farmers have in store for you this season.

Enjoy live music, games in the park, and grab a bite from a variety of hot food items. Tell your neighbors, bring a friend and get ready for a GREAT season.Ribbon Cutting courtesy of the Shoreline ChamberFreshly Harvested, Local ProducePoP Kids BoothLocally Made GiftsCelebrate PrideFree Face PaintingLive MusicFood Trucks & Hot Food VendorsBring your furry friend (we have treats courtesy of Mud Bay at the Info. Booth!)We'll have your favorite farms (and some new ones), prepared food vendors, crafts and producers and so much more!See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends) at the 192nd Park n Ride lot on Aurora.