Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday June 7, 2025
Saturday, June 7, 2025
We're so excited to start the 2025 season this Saturday, June 7, from 10 am - 2 pm. From fresh flowers to vibrant greens, sun-kissed fruit and local honey, come see what local farmers have in store for you this season.
Enjoy live music, games in the park, and grab a bite from a variety of hot food items. Tell your neighbors, bring a friend and get ready for a GREAT season.
Ribbon Cutting courtesy of the Shoreline Chamber
Freshly Harvested, Local Produce
PoP Kids Booth
Locally Made Gifts
Celebrate Pride
Free Face Painting
Live Music
Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors
Bring your furry friend (we have treats courtesy of Mud Bay at the Info. Booth!)
We'll have your favorite farms (and some new ones), prepared food vendors, crafts and producers and so much more!
See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends) at the 192nd Park n Ride lot on Aurora.
