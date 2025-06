Woodway roads to be repainted Sunday

Alert: Road Striping on Sunday

From Public Works Director Collin Harlow





On Sunday June 8, 2025 Snohomish County will be painting all of the Town's street lines. Their plan is to start around noon and should finish around 5 or 6 o'clock in the evening.





Some cones may be placed around the painted lines to help keep cars from going over them while they are wet.