Get Ready for a Summer of Special Events in Kenmore
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Mark your calendars!
Kenmore’s summer events season is here and there’s something for everyone!
Celebrate community, enjoy the outdoors, and make lasting memories at a variety of events for all ages and interests:
- Juneteenth (June 18),
- Pride (June 25), and
- National Night Out (August 6) celebrations at the Kenmore Farmers Market
- 4th of July Fireworks at Log Boom Park
- 23rd Annual Summer Concert Series at Saint Edward State Park on July 10 and 24, and August 7 and 21— bands have been announced!
- Movies @ the Square featuring Captain America: Brave New World (July 16) and Inside Out 2 (August 13)
- Play Day! August 16
- The Kenmore Quad August 23
See the full calendar and get the latest updates at kenmorewa.gov/events.
0 comments:
Post a Comment