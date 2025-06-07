Bingo! Metro scores a property on its road out of Ridgecrest bus base

In a first milestone of moving out of the Ridgecrest bus base, Metro bought an old Les Schwab lot on Aurora.



By Oliver J. Moffat



Metro bought the property at 12215 Aurora Ave N, previously a Les Schwab Tire shop, for $2.9 million on May 6, 2025.

The vacant Les Schwab lot on Aurora that Metro recently purchased as a future site for its paratransit fleets. Photo by Oliver J. Moffat

King County Metro purchased the Les Schwab property to support the Access paratransit fleet and CAT (Community Access Transportation) vehicles. These programs provide transportation options to riders whose disability prevents them from riding the bus or train.The move comes after disputes with the City of Shoreline regarding the current Metro Access bus base in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.The City of Shoreline wants Metro out of its current Access base in the Ridgecrest neighborhood at the former site of Cascades Bingo hall.