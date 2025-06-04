Shorecrest Athletic Director named Northwest Umpires Association Baseball Coach of the Year
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|Alan Bruns, flanked by Peyton Coffin and Thom Denholm
Shorecrest High School Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Alan Bruns was recently honored (and surprised) with the Northwest Umpires Association Baseball Coach of the Year Award!
Association representatives Peyton Coffin and Thom Denholm presented the award to Coach Bruns at a school assembly.
Congratulations to Alan for this well-deserved award that is a tribute to his leadership and sportsmanship within the baseball community!
