Party like it's 400 BC at the Phoenix Theatre Friday with opening of Gods of Comedy

Dionysus invites you to party like it's 400 BC at The Phoenix Theatre this Friday, June 6, 2025, opening night of the Gods of Comedy!





Doors open at 6:45pm and we'll have snacks and champagne, along with non alcoholic beverages.





Join Thalia, muse of comedy, for our final show of Season 17 playing through June 29th Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.





Tickets are available at www.tptedmonds.org



Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Eric Lewis, and featuring Jay Jenkins as Dionysus and Lydia O'Day as Thalia.











