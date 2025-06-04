Party like it's 400 BC at the Phoenix Theatre Friday with opening of Gods of Comedy
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Doors open at 6:45pm and we'll have snacks and champagne, along with non alcoholic beverages.
Join Thalia, muse of comedy, for our final show of Season 17 playing through June 29th Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.
Tickets are available at www.tptedmonds.org
Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Eric Lewis, and featuring Jay Jenkins as Dionysus and Lydia O'Day as Thalia.
The Phoenix Theatre is located at 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020
0 comments:
Post a Comment