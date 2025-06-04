Party like it's 400 BC at the Phoenix Theatre Friday with opening of Gods of Comedy

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Dionysus invites you to party like it's 400 BC at The Phoenix Theatre this Friday, June 6, 2025, opening night of the Gods of Comedy! 

Doors open at 6:45pm and we'll have snacks and champagne, along with non alcoholic beverages.

Join Thalia, muse of comedy, for our final show of Season 17 playing through June 29th Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets are available at www.tptedmonds.org 

Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Eric Lewis,  and featuring Jay Jenkins as Dionysus and Lydia O'Day as Thalia.

The Phoenix Theatre is located at 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020


Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  