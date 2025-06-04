LFP Rotary honors eleven Shorecrest students

Students honored by LFP Rotary

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park recognized eleven Shorecrest High School students at a celebratory program on May 28, 2025 for their outstanding community service and commitment to the Club’s motto “Service Above Self. Each awardee received $1,000 as a contribution to their higher education costs.





The Rotary Scholarship Committee included co-chairs Jill Brady and Silje Sodal, Karen Edwardsen, Ed Pearson, Darlene Zulauf and Sarah Conrad.



In applications submitted earlier this spring, students described their efforts over several years in volunteering their time to serve vulnerable populations through food banks and community meals, support children and seniors, mentor and tutor others, serve as leaders in their school community, and participate in cultural organizations and the Shoreline-LFP Youth Court.









Awardees include:

Toa Ghatak

Clara Growth

Alexander Hodges

Gavin Leptich

Meili Li

Audrey (Raine) McLaughlin

Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger

Ally Miner

Taryn Murray

Millie Wang

Owen Watson Congratulations! The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is thrilled to honor and celebrate these outstanding students and wish them well as they begin the next chapter in their lives!

Rotary is a global service organization that is non-political and non-religious. Founded in 1905, Rotary has clubs on six continents with a total of 1.4 million members. Our mission is to promote world understanding, goodwill and peace by improving health, supporting quality education, protecting the environment, and reducing poverty. Several students also participated in Interact, Rotary’s high school service club.Awardees include:Rotary is a global service organization that is non-political and non-religious. Founded in 1905, Rotary has clubs on six continents with a total of 1.4 million members. Our mission is to promote world understanding, goodwill and peace by improving health, supporting quality education, protecting the environment, and reducing poverty.











As club members, we dedicate our time to making the world a better place through service, and we select scholarship recipients who embody these values by actively helping others through volunteer work. Learn more about the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club here

The program was held during the Club’s weekly meeting at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church and included family members, Supt. Susana Reyes, Shorecrest Principal Chad Towe, Shorecrest Interact Advisor Jacqui Drew, and Career & College Counselor Mario Orallo.