Wednesday, June 4, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 4 - 10
This week is packed with community spirit, local flavor, art, music, and fun, plan your perfect Shoreline Saturday with these featured events happening across town! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
All happening on Saturday, June 7! Plan your perfect Day in Shoreline.
Opening Day of the Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 7
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Join Us for Opening Day – Season 14 Begins June 7th! Celebrate the start of the season with us!
Stroll through the market, discover new and returning vendors, enjoy live music, and connect with your community. Meet local farmers and savor the freshest local foods around. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome — including friendly, leashed dogs! Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, we can't wait to see you. Visit us on foot, by car, bus, Link light rail, bike, or any other mode of transportation. Free parking is available on-site. We're dedicated to making fresh, local food accessible to everyone. EBT/SNAP accepted, SNAP Market Match: DOUBLE your dollars, Many vendors accept WIC & Senior FMNP benefits.
Veterans Art Show
Saturday, June 7
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ShoreLakes Art Gallery
The Veterans Art Show, presented by ShoreLake Arts and Operation Art to Heal, features original artwork created by U.S. military veterans and runs from June 1 to July 31, 2025, at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery (521 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA). Join the opening reception on Saturday, June 7, from 11 AM to 1 PM to meet the artists and celebrate their creative expressions. Learn more at shorelakearts.org or PNWVeteranAssist.org.
Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival 2025
Saturday, June 7
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Richmond Beach Community Park
Strawberry Festival activities include live music, parade, children’s activities, face painting, food trucks and of course delicious strawberry shortcake! Come join in the fun and meet up with friends, make new friends and celebrate a great neighborhood event - bring chairs, picnic blankets and sunscreen!
Richmond Beach Garden Tour
Saturday, June 7
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Paper maps available at Sky Nursery, Beach House Greeting, The RB Library, and Vault 177
Join us for a joyful jaunt through beautiful local gardens. This year we have 8 gardens on the tour. Several new and some favorites from the past tours present their beautiful work for your enjoyment.
Shoreline Historical Museum Far Out Fundraiser!
Saturday, June 7
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Masonic Center
Join us for the 50th anniversary of the Shoreline Historical Museum as we look towards the next 50 years at our Far Out Fundraiser! Come dressed for the future in your favorite sci-fi outfit to enjoy signature Blue Milk and Spice Tears (cocktail/mocktail) while listening to the Shorewood High School Jazz Quintet. As the night continues, enjoy a dinner catered by North City Bistro. You’ll have opportunities to bid on items during our silent and live auction hosted by Lynniah Grayson and participate in heads or tails, raise the paddle, and our dessert dash. To celebrate 50 years of all the incredible things that the Museum community has accomplished we will hear from members involved in creating “The First People of Lake Forest Park” manuscript as well as local author T.A Stanley about her work editing the new Shoreline history book. Beam on up and set your phasers to fun!! Please register or donate here.
