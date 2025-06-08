Senior Mobile Medical Outreach Van at Senior Activity Center June 13 for free medical screenings

Senior Mobile Medical Outreach Van

Our Senior Center partners with POCAAN's Senior mobile Medical Outreach program, otherwise known as SAGE, to provide FREE medical services and wellness exams with registered nurses and nurse practitioners.





Translation services are available in over 100 languages. Appointments are completely free and they don't bill your insurance if you have it. This medical team can help people ages 55+ who are living in King County.





The following services are provided by this program

Basic Wellness Assessments (Including Vision and Hearing, and Wellness)

Health Education (Including Nutrition)

Medical Support

Triage (including Gerontological Medical Service Referrals)

Limited Balance and Fall Risk Assessments (not PT/OT)

Heart Health and Disease Assessment (Screening, Prevention, and Signs of Stroke)

Blood Sugar Management via Point of Care Glucose Testing

Anticoagulation Monitoring

Cholesterol Monitoring

Otoscope and Ear Cleaning

Case Management

Integrated Referrals

Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date.

