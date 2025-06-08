Senior Mobile Medical Outreach Van at Senior Activity Center June 13 for free medical screenings
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Our Senior Center partners with POCAAN's Senior mobile Medical Outreach program, otherwise known as SAGE, to provide FREE medical services and wellness exams with registered nurses and nurse practitioners.
Translation services are available in over 100 languages. Appointments are completely free and they don't bill your insurance if you have it. This medical team can help people ages 55+ who are living in King County.
The following services are provided by this program
- Basic Wellness Assessments (Including Vision and Hearing, and Wellness)
- Health Education (Including Nutrition)
- Medical Support
- Triage (including Gerontological Medical Service Referrals)
- Limited Balance and Fall Risk Assessments (not PT/OT)
- Heart Health and Disease Assessment (Screening, Prevention, and Signs of Stroke)
- Blood Sugar Management via Point of Care Glucose Testing
- Anticoagulation Monitoring
- Cholesterol Monitoring
- Otoscope and Ear Cleaning
- Case Management
- Integrated Referrals
Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date.
- Date: Friday, June 13, 2025
- Time: 30-45 minute appointments between 9:00am and 12:30pm
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- Registration: Call or visit the senior center to get an appointment 206-365-1536
- Cost: Free
