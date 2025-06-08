Senior Mobile Medical Outreach Van at Senior Activity Center June 13 for free medical screenings

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Senior Mobile Medical Outreach Van

Our Senior Center partners with POCAAN's Senior mobile Medical Outreach program, otherwise known as SAGE, to provide FREE medical services and wellness exams with registered nurses and nurse practitioners.

Translation services are available in over 100 languages. Appointments are completely free and they don't bill your insurance if you have it. This medical team can help people ages 55+ who are living in King County.

The following services are provided by this program 
  • Basic Wellness Assessments (Including Vision and Hearing, and Wellness)
  • Health Education (Including Nutrition)
  • Medical Support
  • Triage (including Gerontological Medical Service Referrals)
  • Limited Balance and Fall Risk Assessments (not PT/OT)
  • Heart Health and Disease Assessment (Screening, Prevention, and Signs of Stroke)
  • Blood Sugar Management via Point of Care Glucose Testing
  • Anticoagulation Monitoring
  • Cholesterol Monitoring
  • Otoscope and Ear Cleaning
  • Case Management
  • Integrated Referrals
Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date.

Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  