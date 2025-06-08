Edmonds Center for the Arts announces summer shows
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), one of the premier performing arts centers in the pacific northwest, is thrilled to celebrate summer with three stellar shows!
- JULY 17 - Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
- AUGUST 3 - Deana Carter
- AUGUST 16 - 512: The Selena Experience
Single Tickets can be purchased online
Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 Fourth Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020
- or by calling the Box Office at 425-275-9595.
- Youth/Student/TeenTix pricing and a 10% Discount for Seniors 62+ & Military is available for all ECA presented shows.
