Azjanae Brooks, 15

found dead in Shoreline

Photo from WSP King County Sheriff's Office detectives are actively investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl that occurred over the last weekend.





Azjanae Brooks, 15, of Snoqualmie, had been reported missing a day before her body was found in Shoreline on Saturday, May 31, 2025. She had been shot in the head and neck, but it is unclear where she was killed.