Republic Services seminar on recycling and composting June 12, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025


Have you ever stood with an item in your hand and wondered: Is it compost, garbage or recycle?

Join your friends and neighbors in Lake Forest Park and Kenmore served by Republic Services to get answers.

  • What: What do I do with this? A seminar on recycling and composting
  • Where: Kenmore City Hall (18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028)
  • When: Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 6:30 pm
  • Raffle item: Lomi Countertop food waste processor

A Lomi will be raffle off to participants
In addition to learning about recycling you can join a raffle for a Lomi. 

Lomi is a countertop food waste processing system.


Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  