Republic Services seminar on recycling and composting June 12, 2025
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Join your friends and neighbors in Lake Forest Park and Kenmore served by Republic Services to get answers.
- What: What do I do with this? A seminar on recycling and composting
- Where: Kenmore City Hall (18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028)
- When: Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 6:30 pm
- Raffle item: Lomi Countertop food waste processor
Lomi is a countertop food waste processing system.
