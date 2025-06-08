"No Kings" March and Sign-waving in Shoreline Saturday June 14, 2025
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Stand up for democracy and against oligarchy at the "No Kings" March and Sign-waving event in Shoreline, Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Flag Day), 1pm to 3pm.
Organized by Everyday Activists, the event will be held at the Park at Town Center (aka "sculpture park") on Aurora Ave N. Meet at the N 185th St end, near the closed Bartell drug store and across from Fred Meyer.
This is part of the "No Kings" Nationwide Day of Defiance called to counterpoint the military parade President Trump is planning for the day - coincidentally his birthday - which has been projected to cost tens of millions of dollars better spent elsewhere and is an unnecessary distraction for our military.
Shelf-stable food donations for the Hopelink food pantry will be collected. Bring a sign or just yourself and let your voice be heard!
Event details here
