"No Kings" March and Sign-waving in Shoreline Saturday June 14, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Shoreline's "Sculpture Park" along the Interurban Trail

Democracy not Oligarchy, "No Kings" March and Sign-waving in Shoreline

Stand up for democracy and against oligarchy at the "No Kings" March and Sign-waving event in Shoreline, Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Flag Day), 1pm to 3pm.

Organized by Everyday Activists, the event will be held at the Park at Town Center (aka "sculpture park") on Aurora Ave N. Meet at the N 185th St end, near the closed Bartell drug store and across from Fred Meyer.

This is part of the "No Kings" Nationwide Day of Defiance called to counterpoint the military parade President Trump is planning for the day - coincidentally his birthday - which has been projected to cost tens of millions of dollars better spent elsewhere and is an unnecessary distraction for our military.

Shelf-stable food donations for the Hopelink food pantry will be collected. Bring a sign or just yourself and let your voice be heard!

Event details here


Posted by DKH at 4:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  