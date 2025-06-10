Queer Senior Social June 20, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Queer Senior Social

Attention queer seniors of all shades! This group is by queer people and for queer people, so bring a friend and have fun! 

Get together with your LGBTQIA+ peers and make this program whatever the group wants it to be, whether that's playing games and talking about books, or just hanging out with new friends and building community together. 

NOTE: We're using the term 'queer' as a loose umbrella term for the broader LGBTQIA+ community. All are welcome.

