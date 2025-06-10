Queer Senior Social June 20, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center
Attention queer seniors of all shades! This group is by queer people and for queer people, so bring a friend and have fun!
Get together with your LGBTQIA+ peers and make this program whatever the group wants it to be, whether that's playing games and talking about books, or just hanging out with new friends and building community together.
NOTE: We're using the term 'queer' as a loose umbrella term for the broader LGBTQIA+ community. All are welcome.
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Registration not required, but it IS helpful - call the Center at 206-365-1536
