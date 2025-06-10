Revving up for the LFP Secret Garden Tour, Garden Market, and the Garden Raffle: Saturday, June 14, 2025

The LFP Secret Garden sign makers have been busy moving arrows and rearranging numbers to give directions to the six very Secret Gardens. Lee Rolfe, Connie Barnes, Byron Barnes, Josh Rosenau, Bruce Bosley, Mark Phillips, Ross Baarslag Benson, Dan Benson (not pictured).

Like Spring, Secret Garden signs are beginning to sprout up in Lake Forest Park. Make sure to get your tickets in advance online for a discount, or in-person on the day of the event at full price.







This year, along with the street signs, there will be Google Maps to help with navigation to the gardens.





"Ticket holders to the Secret Gardens will be able to use their cell phones to point to a QR code to find the Gardens," according to Dan Benson. Link to Secret Garden Tour site

Link to purchase tickets

One of the raffle prizes! Also getting its finishing touches is the Garden Raffle.





At the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, where you get your tickets and visit the Garden Market, visitors can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win several incredible and delicious prizes.



