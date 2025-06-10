Revving up for the LFP Secret Garden Tour, Garden Market, and the Garden Raffle: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Like Spring, Secret Garden signs are beginning to sprout up in Lake Forest Park. Make sure to get your tickets in advance online for a discount, or in-person on the day of the event at full price.
This year, along with the street signs, there will be Google Maps to help with navigation to the gardens.
"Ticket holders to the Secret Gardens will be able to use their cell phones to point to a QR code to find the Gardens," according to Dan Benson.
|One of the raffle prizes!
At the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, where you get your tickets and visit the Garden Market, visitors can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win several incredible and delicious prizes.
Raffle tickets will be $2 each or 6 for $10. Take a chance at winning from an assortment of different prizes.
Garden Raffle 14 prizes
- Bird feeder, 3 stackable bird food items, and bird book: Wild Birds Unlimited
- A product basket: Stone Atelier Salon
- Three $50 gift cards: Third Place Books
- An assortment of garden items: LFP Garden Club
- $25 gift card, bag, journal: Always Summer Ice Cream Cafe
- Date Night- $ Golden Coins $30.00 value: Vulpine and The Burrow
- Chocolate making class gift certificate: Chocolate Man
- A $50 gift card: Needles and Hooks
- 2 bottles of Wine: 8 Bells Winery
- Planted container by the LFP Stewardship Foundation
- Floral arrangement by Lisa Pedigo
- Planted container by Sally Yamasaki
- Planted container by Carolyn Barden
