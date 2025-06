Photo courtesy Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association

In case you were wondering what's happening on 8th Ave NE.





Tree experts from Kemp West are trimming tree branches away from the high voltage transmission lines and the mid-block residential service lines.





Today, they are working in Northcrest Park along the west fence line. Kemp West is contracted by Seattle City light to keep the lines clear to help prevent outages.