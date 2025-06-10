NO KINGS protest planned for Lake Forest Park Saturday June 14, 2025
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Please join us on Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 4:30 - 6:00pm at the corner of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, in front of LFP Town Center, to participate in the national NO KINGS protest day.
We are not anti-military or anti-Americans, we are anti-dictator, anti-corruption, pro-liberty, pro-constitution, and pro-justice for all!
Please bring a shelf-stable food item for the Hopelink Food Bank if you can - there is a huge need now!
Some remarks from our last protest were that people appreciated the sense of community, the convenience of protesting in their own neighborhood, the encouraging turnout of over 400 protestors, the good location with a busy intersection, having shade and disability access, and a lawn where children could dance to the live music.
Participants said, “I feel heard, I took action because this has to stop before it’s too late, I can’t be silent anymore, it was wonderful to spend time with like minded people, and, So many people introduced themselves!”
