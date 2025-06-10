NO KINGS protest planned for Lake Forest Park Saturday June 14, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025


Please join us on Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 4:30 - 6:00pm at the corner of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, in front of LFP Town Center, to participate in the national NO KINGS protest day.

Lake Forest Park Voices for Justice stands against President Trump hijacking the 250th anniversary of the US Army for his birthday celebration. 

We are not anti-military or anti-Americans, we are anti-dictator, anti-corruption, pro-liberty, pro-constitution, and pro-justice for all!

President Trump is staging a massive birthday party for himself as he undermines our constitution, our veterans and military families, our global and economic leadership, the addressing of climate change disasters, the rights of immigrants and refugees, education, health care, medical and scientific research, public safety including air travel, our civil rights, and income safety nets.

Please bring a shelf-stable food item for the Hopelink Food Bank if you can - there is a huge need now!

Our protests are non-violent and welcoming for all. 

Some remarks from our last protest were that people appreciated the sense of community, the convenience of protesting in their own neighborhood, the encouraging turnout of over 400 protestors, the good location with a busy intersection, having shade and disability access, and a lawn where children could dance to the live music.

Participants said, “I feel heard, I took action because this has to stop before it’s too late, I can’t be silent anymore, it was wonderful to spend time with like minded people, and, So many people introduced themselves!”


