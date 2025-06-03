Protestors bring flags, signs, and food for Hopelink at Sunday's demonstration

Photo courtesy Everyday Activists

Area residents continue to demonstrate their concern for the health of a functioning government and U.S. democracy under the Trump administration, which continues to flout laws despite numerous court rulings against it.





A special "No Kings" March and Sign-waving event is planned for Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 1pm to 3pm at Shoreline`s Park at Town Center (aka "Sculpture Park") along Aurora Ave N from just north of 175th St. (Walgreens and City Hall) to about 182nd St.





(Please note event will start at the end closer to City Hall - but do NOT park at City Hall which is closed for a separate event.)



Falling on Flag Day, this is part of the "No Kings" Nationwide Day of Defiance called to counterpoint the military parade President Trump is planning for the day - coincidentally his birthday - which has been projected to cost tens of millions of dollars.



Organizers will again be collecting for the Hopelink Food Market and are focusing this time on most-needed hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, tampons, pads/pantiliners, baby wipes, toilet paper).



--Pamela Mieth



Bringing signs, flags and a carload of donations to the Hopelink food markets, 50 people showed up to the corner of Aurora Ave North and N 205th St. on Sunday (6/1) under beautiful sunny skies.Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists,