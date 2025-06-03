City of Lake Forest Park sets interview schedule for Council Position No. 2 applicants

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — The Lake Forest Park City Council will interview six residents who applied to fill the vacant Council Position No. 2 at two special meetings this week in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE.





The successful candidate will serve until King County certifies the November 2025 general election results, at which point the election winner will complete the remainder of the four‑year term.

The vacancy was announced earlier this spring, and the Council held its initial review of applications on May 29, 2025. State law (RCW 35A.12.050) requires the Council to fill a vacancy within 90 days.



In‑person: Council Chambers, City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE

Livestream: www.cityoflfp.gov and on Cable Channel 21

Public Comment: Sign up in person at the meeting For additional information, please contact:



For additional information, please contact:Matthew McLean, City ClerkCity of Lake Forest ParkPhone: 206‑368‑5440Email: mmclean@cityoflfp.gov

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 6:00pmThursday, June 5, 2025 at 6:00pmImmediately after the final interview on June 5, the Council will open the floor for public comment regarding any of the applicants. Members of the public may address the Council in person in the Council Chambers.Following public comment, the Council may deliberate and vote to appoint a new member.