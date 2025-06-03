City of Lake Forest Park sets interview schedule for Council Position No. 2 applicants

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — The Lake Forest Park City Council will interview six residents who applied to fill the vacant Council Position No. 2 at two special meetings this week in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE.

Interview Schedule

Andrew Weber, Sam Orallo, Sebastian Quesada
Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 6:00pm

Ashton McCartney, Fiaz Mir, Richard Saunders
Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 6:00pm

Immediately after the final interview on June 5, the Council will open the floor for public comment regarding any of the applicants. Members of the public may address the Council in person in the Council Chambers.

Following public comment, the Council may deliberate and vote to appoint a new member. 

The successful candidate will serve until King County certifies the November 2025 general election results, at which point the election winner will complete the remainder of the four‑year term.

The vacancy was announced earlier this spring, and the Council held its initial review of applications on May 29, 2025. State law (RCW 35A.12.050) requires the Council to fill a vacancy within 90 days.

Meeting Access 
For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McLean, City Clerk
City of Lake Forest Park
Phone: 206‑368‑5440
Email: mmclean@cityoflfp.gov

