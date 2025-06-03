Linda Barmuta Cranfill
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Passed May 1, 2025
Linda Barmuta Cranfill, a long-time resident of Shoreline, WA, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2025 at 82. Linda was born in Seattle and attended Roosevelt High School and Washington State University.
Linda married Steve Cranfill in 1964 and they settled in Shoreline. Linda was active in the Shoreline PTA, Echo Lake Neighborhood Association, and was a popular Girl Scout leader.
Linda loved to travel - with Steve on business trips to Jordan, France, and Hong Kong, in their motorhome on adventures with friends, and on cruises including the Panama Canal, Scandinavia, and Russia.
A lifelong learner, Linda was proud of her 50-year membership of the Women's University Club and her years with the Learn and Earn Investment Club. She loved all crafts, especially her prize-winning needlepoints.
To honor her memory, please consider a donation to Evergreen Health Foundation Hospice or to a charity that supports animals.
Linda is survived by Steve, her husband of 60 years; her brother Richard Barmuta (Katrina); her sister Kathleen Butler (Cy); her daughters Wendy Cranfill and Lisa Miniken (Justin); and the many friends she considered family.
0 comments:
Post a Comment