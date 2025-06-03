Join Shoreline Fire for a day of fun, food, and fire safety June 7, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

🔥 Join Shoreline Fire for a day of fun, food, and fire safety! 🔥

Bring the whole family to Shoreline Fire’s Open House & Safety Fair on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Station 51 in Kenmore!

🥞 Free pancake breakfast (9–11am)
🚒 Fire engine, aid car & rescue truck tours
👨‍🚒 Live firefighter demos
🧸 Teddy Bear Clinic (bring your own bear!)
🧒‍ Kids' challenge courses
💡 Safety booths from community partners
🪑 Car seat checks + hands-only CPR training

📍 Station 51: 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore
📲 Scan the QR code or click here to register or learn more!


Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  