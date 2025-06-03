Join Shoreline Fire for a day of fun, food, and fire safety June 7, 2025
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Join Shoreline Fire for a day of fun, food, and fire safety!
Bring the whole family to Shoreline Fire’s Open House & Safety Fair on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Station 51 in Kenmore!
Free pancake breakfast (9–11am)
Fire engine, aid car & rescue truck tours
Live firefighter demos
Teddy Bear Clinic (bring your own bear!)
🧒 Kids' challenge courses
Safety booths from community partners
Car seat checks + hands-only CPR training
Station 51: 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore
Scan the QR code or click here to register or learn more!
