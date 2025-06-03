Local students are winners in State Dept of Health Youth Science Contest
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
|Shorecrest HS
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) celebrates the winners of the fourth annual Washington Tracking Network (WTN) Youth Science Contest.
The competition gives high school students across Washington the chance to explore local health and environmental data while developing their scientific and communication skills.
Students submitted a range of creative and analytical projects including research essays and social media campaigns across three categories: health science, community engagement, and science communication.
A panel of DOH experts in each field reviewed submissions based on their subject matter, relevance to health and equity, and overall presentation.
Shorecrest students dominated the competition with King's students also taking a 1st place.
Winning entries are available to view on the WTN website.
Health Science
Group Division
Individual Division
WTN, a program of DOH, is dedicated to increasing public access to health and environmental data. Through data tools, strategic partnerships, and support for evidence-based decision making, WTN aims to advance health outcomes and promote health equity across Washington State.
Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information.
- 1st Place – Lead in School Drinking Water, by Beza Mersa and Alexander H., Shorecrest High School
- 1st Place – What’s in Your Water? A Wake-Up Call for Our Schools, by Immanuel Wolde and Aazmeer Uddin, Shorecrest High School
- 2nd Place (tie) – Skin Cancer, by Imaan Khalid and Binderiya Bayarsaikhan, Shorecrest High School
- 3rd Place – Wildfire Smoke, by Berkley Gorre, Quinn Whorley, and Ashley Payne, Shorecrest High School
Individual Division
- 3rd Place – Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): Why HAIs Are a Problem in Healthcare and How We Can Work to Prevent Them, 11th grader, Shorecrest High School
- 1st Place – Obesity Preventative Measures for Adolescents Through Physical Activity in Washington State, by Sophia Liao and Chloe Byun, King’s School
