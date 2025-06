Local students are winners in State Dept of Health Youth Science Contest

1st Place – Lead in School Drinking Water, by Beza Mersa and Alexander H., Shorecrest High School

1st Place – What’s in Your Water? A Wake-Up Call for Our Schools, by Immanuel Wolde and Aazmeer Uddin, Shorecrest High School

2nd Place (tie) – Skin Cancer, by Imaan Khalid and Binderiya Bayarsaikhan, Shorecrest High School

3rd Place – Wildfire Smoke, by Berkley Gorre, Quinn Whorley, and Ashley Payne, Shorecrest High School

3rd Place – Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): Why HAIs Are a Problem in Healthcare and How We Can Work to Prevent Them, 11th grader, Shorecrest High School

1st Place – Obesity Preventative Measures for Adolescents Through Physical Activity in Washington State, by Sophia Liao and Chloe Byun, King’s School

Winning entries are available to view on the WTN website