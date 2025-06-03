2025 Lake Forest Park/ Shoreline/ Richmond Beach READS program
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
June – July 2025
Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year, marking the 20th year of this community literary event.
Join a presentation with author, Kristi Coulter, as she discusses her book, Exit Interview: The Life and Death of My Ambitious Career.
Exit Interview is a memoir about a decade of working at Amazon in a variety of senior roles. The book explores ambition, gender and the pressures of a demanding work environment, ultimately leading the author to question her identity and purpose.
Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1-July 31.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.
Author Event with Kristi Coulter
Tuesday, July 29, 7-8pm
Third Place Commons Stage
Cost: FREE
1.kcls.org/READS2025
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment