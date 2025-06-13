Parkwood second grader to compete in national braille competition in California

Axel Breeden to compete in national

Shoreline Schools has about two dozen students who are blind or have low vision.









They attend ten different home schools, ranging from preschool to transition. Teacher Alena Roberts goes to them.





One of her students is Axel Breeden, who is in the second grade at Parkwood Elementary. Axel is a Braille reader - and very good at it.





Axel has been learning braille since he was in preschool. Just like sighted students, braille readers start with braille books and the Perkins braille writer.





This is the equivalent of regular books for print readers and a pen and paper.





As students grow their knowledge of the code and their ability to read the dots, they often transition to a braille display which gives them access to more book options and the ability to read and hear what’s happening on a tablet, smart phone, or computer.





Axel uses the chameleon braille display (on the table to his right) for some of his reading and writing.





Axel Breeden reading the braille dots.

Axel entered the Braille Challenge this year.





Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America, and emerging in several countries, for students who are blind or visually impaired.





Braille Institute launched the first Braille Challenge in 2000 to motivate students to practice and hone their braille literacy skills, which are essential to academic and employment success.





The braille challenge at the apprentice level competes in spelling, reading comprehension, and proofreading. In all of the challenges, students are using the Perkins braille writer for their answers. Their hard copy braille is provided on braille paper.





Out of the hundreds of students who participated in the regional challenges, Axel was one of 10 students in his age group that made it to the finals.





Axel scored high enough in the Washington challenge to compete against nine other students from across the U.S. for the national title.





2025 Apprentice Regional finalists

Aria M. Iowa

Aubrey B. Florida

Ava W. Maryland

Axel B. Washington

Charity B.Louisiana

Duke M. Utah

Emerson T. Louisiana

Finn C. Tennessee

Jack F. North Carolina

Kennedy C. Georgia

He will be going to Los Angeles this month for the finals, which will be held at the University of Southern California.









From June 26-29, 2025 finalists from across the globe will compete in the 2025 Braille Challenge Finals in Los Angeles, California. Winners will be announced at the June 28 Awards Ceremony which will be livestreamed at 6:30pm PT.








