Attn: Email subscribers

I have several email subscriptions for the Shoreline Area News. I'm sorry to say that yesterday's edition was chopped off in all of them.





This is the last photo in the story The last story should have been Meridian Park Elementary Arts Showcase, and the photo shown here was the last photo in the story. The last story should have been Meridian Park Elementary Arts Showcase, and the photo shown here was the last photo in the story.





The story and most of the photos were the work of students at Meridian Park.





Any time you want to see if you got all the stories, go to our webpage Every story we have published is there, in date order.





There is also a lot of useful information on the webpage that you would not see in your email edition.





Diane Hettrick, Editor







