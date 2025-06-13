Coyotes in Shoreline

Coyote in Shoreline takes a nap in the sunshine

Photo by Mae Saechao

Coyotes play an important role in our environment and we can coexist peacefully with them.





If you see a coyote passing through your neighborhood, there is no need to report it. They are a natural part of our environment.





Spring in when the previous year's pups leave the den and strike out on their own, which is why there are so many reports right now.





To ensure the safety of you, your children, and your pets, it is important to keep a few things in mind.





The best strategy to prevent conflicts with coyotes is to avoid attracting them:

Don’t leave small children unattended where coyotes are often seen or heard.

Keep dogs and cats indoors, especially from dusk to dawn.

NEVER FEED COYOTES.

Don’t give coyotes access to garbage or compost.

Feed dogs and cats indoors.

If you feed feral cats, don't leave the food unattended.

Prevent the buildup of feeder food under bird feeders.

While curious by nature, coyotes are timid animals and will generally run away if challenged. If you come across a coyote who doesn't run away when it sees you, quickly pick up small children or small pets.





If it comes towards you, act aggressively toward the coyote. Wave your arms, throw stones, and shout at the coyote. If necessary, make yourself look larger.





Do not turn and run.





If a coyote does not scare easily, it most likely has become accustomed to humans through food. People have either fed the coyote or left easily accessible food sources around their homes.





If a coyote continues to act aggressively or in an unusual way, then contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) North Puget Sound office at 425-775-1311.





In an emergency, dial 911.





WDFW handles wildlife management in the state. The City does not offer trapping, translocation, or lethal removal services. Only in extreme cases of a coyote acting aggressively will WDFW or the City act to remove the animal.



